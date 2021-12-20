Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Mon December 20 2021

gallery icon Top Travel Destinations for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli December 20, 2021

1/15
Couple Kissing and Toasting Champagne Flutes for New Year's Eve
Couple Kissing and Toasting Champagne Flutes for New Year's Eve (Photo via ideabug / Getty Images / E+)

Time To Party

It’s time to party again!

Well, sort of...

Maybe.

Perhaps?

Hopefully.

New Year’s Eve is upon us shortly but, unfortunately, for the second straight year, it will be tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the onset of the Omicron variant coupled with the lingering effects of the Delta variant is giving pause to many would-be revelers eager to bring in 2022.

According to the personal finance website wallethub.com, 60 percent of Americans plan to celebrate New Year's Eve with family or friends, but only 24 percent will attend public events or parties.

To that end, let’s hope for the best as we run through a list of the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

1/15

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS