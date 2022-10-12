Travel Agent Academy Helps You Focus on Florida at a Crucial Time
Destination & Tourism Linda Truilo October 12, 2022
Just What Your Florida-Loving Clients Are Looking For
As the beach communities of southwestern Florida begin building back, keep in mind that many beautiful regions of the Sunshine State escaped the ravages of the hurricane -- and that by sending your clients there, you are helping in the state's recovery. One great example among the many Florida destinations showcased at Travel Agent Academy is Sunny Isles Beach, a relaxing haven of green parks, sprawling beaches and elegant resorts north of Miami. Read on to learn how this spot of serenity located on the edge of energetic Greater Miami may very well offer the vacation your clients are seeking.
