Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Wed March 29 2023

gallery icon Unforgettable Views Around Hong Kong

Destination & Tourism Paul Heney March 29, 2023

1/26
Hong Kong cityscape
The Hong Kong cityscape extends for miles. (photo by Paul Heney)

Hong Kong Views

Hong Kong and its nearby neighbor, Macau, are full of dramatic views and pleasant urban surprises around every corner. Here's a look at some of what you can expect to see in this beautiful city, which welcomes nearly 60 million visitors annually.

1/26

For more information on Hong Kong

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Paul Heney

Paul Heney

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS