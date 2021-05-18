Last updated: 12:02 AM ET, Tue May 18 2021

gallery icon US News & World Report Reveals Best Vacation Rankings for 2021-22

Lauren Bowman May 18, 2021

Exploring New Zealand featuring the North & South Islands
Milford Sound, located on New Zealand's South Island. (photo courtesy of Collette)

The Best Vacation Rankings in the US and Around the World

U.S. News & World Report has recently released their 2021-22 best vacation rankings. This annual report is composed of a multitude of categories broken up by regions – including three new categories for this year. The standings are built through a combination of expert analysis and user opinions. Has your favorite destination made the list?

