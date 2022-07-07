US Virgin Islands Travel: What You Need To Know Before Visiting This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 07, 2022
What To Know Before Traveling To the US Virgin Islands
The U.S. Virgin Islands continues to be one of the most accessible destinations in the Caribbean as Americans can visit seamlessly without a passport. The island territory has also significantly loosened COVID-related travel restrictions and requirements for domestic and international travelers alike. From one of the world's most underrated national parks to intriguing museums, beautiful beaches and thrilling water sports, the U.S. Virgin Islands has something for every type of traveler. The hardest part is figuring out where to start. Travelers ready to experience the spectacular islands of St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas will want to know what to expect. So here are some things to know before you go.
