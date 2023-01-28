Visit Saudi Arabia's Stunning Mosques
January 28, 2023
Architectural Wonders
Saudi Arabia is home to two of the holiest cities—Makkah and Medinam—that hold the heart of the Muslim faith. However, travelers embarking on a pilgrimage route in the country can broaden their travels to include more of the world's most stunning mosques in cities throughout the country.
Makkah and parts of Medina are accessible only to Muslims but many of the mosques in the kingdom are open and welcome visitors of all faiths. These beautiful architectural wonders tell a story of the roots of religion within Saudi Arabia while also showcasing its history and architectural wonders.
