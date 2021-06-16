What Americans Need To Know About Travel To Europe This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 16, 2021
Returning To Europe
Europe is slowly but surely reopening to travel from the United States and other parts of the world this summer, with marquee destinations like France and Spain recently giving Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to visit without having to worry about lengthy quarantine or rigorous testing requirements. As restrictions loosen, flight volume picks up and more attractions open up, here are some important things to know.
