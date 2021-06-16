Last updated: 02:45 PM ET, Wed June 16 2021

gallery icon What Americans Need To Know About Travel To Europe This Summer

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 16, 2021

1/6
PHOTO: Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Returning To Europe

Europe is slowly but surely reopening to travel from the United States and other parts of the world this summer, with marquee destinations like France and Spain recently giving Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to visit without having to worry about lengthy quarantine or rigorous testing requirements. As restrictions loosen, flight volume picks up and more attractions open up, here are some important things to know.

1/6

For more information on Europe

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS