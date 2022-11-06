Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Sun November 06 2022

The Doha Corniche at Dusk. (Photo by Scott Laird)

More Than A World Cup Spot

Qatar's big news in 2022 is that it's the host country for the World Cup, but visitors to this small Persian Gulf country during any time will find plenty to explore. Doha is a cosmopolitan city with world class entertainment, luxury hotels, international shopping malls, and restaurants serving cuisine from every corner of the globe. 

Doha is a growing cruise port and destination in its own right. Visitors here can stay inside the city, where the majority of Qatar's population lives, or they can venture out onto the Persian Gulf or into the desert for a safari among the sand dunes or a ride on a camel. 

Check out Qatar Tourism to learn more about visiting Qatar.

