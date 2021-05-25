What You Need To Know About Traveling To Greece This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 25, 2021
Green Light To Visit Greece
Greece recently became much easier to visit and is poised to be one of the hottest destinations for international travel this summer. The country's amazing beaches and archaeological sites have reopened as restrictions and travel requirements loosen more than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights are also returning, giving travelers more options in terms of getting to Greece this summer. But before you plan your visit, here are some important things to know.
