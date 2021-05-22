What You Need To Know About Traveling To Los Cabos This Summer
May 22, 2021
Summer in Cabo
Los Cabos continues to be one of the most coveted international travel destinations for summer getaways more than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and while visiting in 2021 will be different compared to years past, the destination is open for business and arguably one of the most accessible outside of the United States as travelers will have plentiful flight and hotel and resort options this summer. What's more, it's been nearly one year since Los Cabos received the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) "Safe Travels" stamp, which recognizes the destination's implementation of global standardized health and hygiene protocols designed to combat the pandemic.
