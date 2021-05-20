Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Thu May 20 2021

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To the US Virgin Islands This Summer

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 20, 2021

1/6
Aerial View of Cruz Bay, St. John in US Virgin Islands
Aerial View of Cruz Bay, St. John in US Virgin Islands (Photo via cdwheatley / Getty Images / E+)

Experiencing America's Caribbean Paradise in 2021

The U.S. Virgin Islands will be a popular getaway this summer but travelers will have to adapt to a new normal in the time of COVID-19. Exploring the islands of St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix still won't require a passport but will require pre-travel testing, health screening and cooperation with local mask and social distancing mandates. If you're planning a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands this summer, here's what you need to know before you go.

1/6

For more information on U.S. Virgin Islands

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS