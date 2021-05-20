What You Need To Know About Traveling To the US Virgin Islands This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 20, 2021
Experiencing America's Caribbean Paradise in 2021
The U.S. Virgin Islands will be a popular getaway this summer but travelers will have to adapt to a new normal in the time of COVID-19. Exploring the islands of St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix still won't require a passport but will require pre-travel testing, health screening and cooperation with local mask and social distancing mandates. If you're planning a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands this summer, here's what you need to know before you go.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Kevin Froemming
For more information on U.S. Virgin Islands
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS