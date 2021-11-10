Why This European Hidden Gem Should Be On Your Bucket List
Destination & Tourism Madeira Island Lacey Pfalz November 10, 2021
Discover Madeira: An Outdoor Lover's Paradise
Madeira is an autonomous archipelago located north of the Canary Islands and just west of Morocco. Having been inhabited since the Medieval Era, this Portuguese island paradise offers all the gastronomic, cultural and environmental attractions that offer a truly unique and less explored destination, some of which can't be enjoyed anywhere else in the world!
The archipelago is made of four islands: Madeira, the largest island, Porto Santo, the second-largest island and two uninhabited islands, Desertas and Selvagens. From the food to the culture and Madeira's beautiful weather, this region of the world is just waiting for you to explore it.
Trust me, you're going to want to put Madeira on your bucket list.
