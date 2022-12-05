Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Mon December 05 2022

Entertainment Brooke McDonald December 05, 2022

2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Walt Disney World, WDW
2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (Photo via Brooke McDonald)

Celebrating the Holidays All Over the World at Walt Disney World

‘Tis the season for global holiday celebrations at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays at Walt Disney World. The multicultural celebration of holidays around the world is anchored in World Showcase but extends to every corner of the park with festive ride overlays, holiday treats, and returning traditions, like holiday storytellers and the Candlelight Processional. Here are some of the best things to eat, drink, watch and ride at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

