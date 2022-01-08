Last updated: 01:42 PM ET, Sat January 08 2022

gallery icon 25 Sporting Events Worth Travelling for This Year

Entertainment Scott Hartbeck January 08, 2022

Tour de France, cycling, peloton
Peloton in the Pyrenees Mountains during the Tour de France. (photo via Razvan/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The Wide World of Sports Travel

Whether you plan a bucket list trip around a specific event or just happen to be in the right place at the right time, attending a sporting event is one of the best ways to turn a good trip into a great trip. This year is set to see scores of great competitions take place, and the following are 25 of the hottest events scheduled for 2022.

