Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Tue August 31 2021

gallery icon Every State's Best Event in September

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz August 31, 2021

1/50
Summerfest, Wisconsin, Summer Festivals
PHOTO: One of the many performances at Summerfest (Photo via Summerfest)

Top Events in September

It's almost September! How did the year go by so fast? Better get ready for changing weather, fall foliage and shorter days, because it all begins in September for so many in the US. September is still a great month, though, because the weather is generally mild and makes for great road tripping. So check out the best event happening in each state to see not only what awesome event your home state is hosting, but also the states you might want to visit! Who knows? You could be driving to the world's largest music festival this September – in Wisconsin, no less!

1/50

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS