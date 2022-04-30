Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Sat April 30 2022

gallery icon The Best May Events in Each State

Entertainment Scott Hartbeck April 30, 2022

1/67
Multi-ethnic fast-food vendors in downtown Portland, Oregon
Multi-ethnic fast-food vendors in downtown Portland, Oregon. (photo via csfotoimages / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Every State's Top Events This Month

For some sections of the country, May is peak spring, while for other swaths of the USA, the summer vibes are already strong come the start of the month. Regardless if you're still waiting for your flowers to bloom or are already sizzling under strong rays, there are some great things to do in the month of May. The best May events in the USA are a diverse bunch, ranging from Cinco de Mayo celebrations to art festivals, concerts and more than a few gatherings dedicated to strawberries and flowers. This is to say nothing about those famous horse races at Churchill Downs and Pimlico and that big auto race in Indy. From Florida to Alaska, May 2022 events promise to impress, so find your favorite on the following slideshow and start making plans. 

1/67

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS