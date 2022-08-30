The Best September Events in Each State
Entertainment Scott Hartbeck August 30, 2022
The Best of September Travel
School is in session, football season is back, and calendars across America are filled with awesome festivals and fun events to attend. September is a sweet spot when it comes to great events and festivals, as it is the month when summer events go out with a bang and the first autumn harvest festivals start taking place. Sunny days with slightly cooler nights only add to the month's allure and the best September events manage to capture the magic of both seasons. From numerous state fairs and Oktoberfest celebrations to Labor Day foodie parties, global arts get-togethers and events dedicated to fruits and foliage, the best September events run the spectrum of fun. Click on the slideshow to see what the best September events are in your state.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Extend Your Summer With Princess Resorts in the Canary Islands
-
Celebrate 'Barktober' With Special Events and Offerings at Trump International Beach Resort
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS