Where Celebrities Are Traveling To This Summer
Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 24, 2022
Star-Studded Summer Travel Destinations
Summer has officially arrived and, like any time of year, the stars are out, traveling to some of the world's most sought-after destinations. Less limited by the pandemic, many celebrities weren't shy about their recent spring break travels or their 2021 trips around the world. While the rest of us may never be as beautiful, famous or rich as our favorite globetrotting celebs, at least we can follow in their footsteps. From Europe to the Caribbean, the stars are seeking much of the same this summer, including plenty of sun and fun. Who can blame them? If you can't beat them, join them. Here's a look at the places where you can vacation like your favorite celebrity this summer.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS