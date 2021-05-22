Last updated: 01:57 PM ET, Sat May 22 2021

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by Visiting These US Communities

Features & Advice Scott Laird May 22, 2021

Decorated building in a Washington state Chinatown. (photo via Unsplash/Matt Popovich)

AAPI Enclaves in the US

May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and there are a number of AAPI communities and enclaves in cities across the United States. While the Chinatown communities in New York and San Francisco are well-known, there are also a number of other AAPI communities in the US. Explore the history of Japanese-Americans in Seattle's Japantown or sample ancient recipes in Honolulu's Chinatown. Explore some lesser-known locales and celebrate the heritage and contributions of AAPI Americans any month of the year by visiting these vibrant communities.

