Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Sat July 31 2021

gallery icon Every State’s Top Event for Travelers in August

Features & Advice Scott Hartbeck July 31, 2021

1/51
lake Tahoe, Shakespeare, theater
A crowd watches a performance during the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. (Photo via Reno Tahoe Territory / Flickr)

Ending the Season on a High Note

Nothing beats going out with a bang and that's exactly what the summer of 2021 has in store for American travelers. Yes, August may be the month of back to school, but it's also the month of some of the nation's best summer events and the following 50 will have you hoping and wishing that summer didn't have to end

1/51

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS