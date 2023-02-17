Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Fri February 17 2023

The Many Ways Travel Advisors Save You Money

Patrick Clarke February 17, 2023

A family working with a travel advisor. (photo via South_agency / getty images)

Saving Money with the Help of a Trusted Travel Advisor

If you change only one thing about the way you travel in 2023, let it be working with a trusted travel advisor. The benefits of working with an experienced travel professional are immense but perhaps none more important or intriguing than the fact they save their clients money in the long run. Travel advisors don't work for free, of course, but much of what they earn comes from commissions paid out by the suppliers they work with, whether it be a resort, cruise line or tour operator.

The evolution of the Internet has made it easy for people to plan and book their own travel these days but it's also led to an influx of possibilities that can become paralyzing as well as a plethora of "deals" that often appear too good to be true and often are. Saving your hard-earned dollars on your next vacation starts with talking to a travel advisor who can save you money in the following ways. 

