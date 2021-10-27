Tips for Traveling Safely This Halloween Weekend
Patrick Clarke October 27, 2021
Safe Travels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued updated COVID-19 guidance for holiday travel, advising vaccination against the coronavirus, mask wearing and testing for unvaccinated individuals. While travel will still look different this Halloween weekend and the upcoming holiday season as a whole, it can be done safely. Here are some tips to ensure a safe and stress-free trip this fall.
