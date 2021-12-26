Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Sun December 26 2021

gallery icon Year in Review: The Biggest Travel Stories of 2021

Features & Advice Donald Wood December 26, 2021

1/25
Caribbean views in Antigua
One of many beautiful views in Antigua. (photo by Dan Callahan)

The Biggest Travel Stories of 2021

The travel industry has proven since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that it is resilient in the face of adversity. In 2021, tourism overcame more issues associated with coronavirus and began to thrive once again. After a year full of ups and downs, here are the biggest travel stories of the last year.

1/25

For more Features & Advice News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS