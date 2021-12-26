Year in Review: The Biggest Travel Stories of 2021
Features & Advice Donald Wood December 26, 2021
The Biggest Travel Stories of 2021
The travel industry has proven since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that it is resilient in the face of adversity. In 2021, tourism overcame more issues associated with coronavirus and began to thrive once again. After a year full of ups and downs, here are the biggest travel stories of the last year.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Master Aruba and Get Rewarded by Becoming an Aruba Certified Expert
For more Features & Advice News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS