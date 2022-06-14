15 Awesome Hotels Near Cruise Terminals
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz June 14, 2022
Hotels Near Popular Cruise Terminals
While some travelers enjoy flying and embarking or disembarking on their cruise on the same day, others take it easier, flying in a day or a few days early and enjoying some pre-cruise resort life or an exploration of the city before heading onto their ship. Others enjoy spending a few days after their cruise recovering or extending the fun!
Whatever your cruise style, the cities from where you begin or end a cruise are just as worthy of exploration and enjoyment as the destinations you'll visit during your cruise. The hotels and resorts featured in this slideshow are only a few of the incredible accommodations located by cruise ports both near and far.
Scroll through this slideshow to discover fifteen incredible hotels and resorts near cruise terminals!
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States, Europe
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
- Colonial Williamsburg to Offer Free Admission on Juneteenth
- Tourism Cares and WeTravel Launch Sustainable Tourism Education Course
- Asia Travel Entry Requirements: A Country by Country Guide
- Kentucky Tourism and Brand USA Launch Partnership on National Bourbon Day
- MSC World Europa Provides Global Gastronomy With New Venues
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS