Last updated: 02:00 AM ET, Tue June 14 2022

gallery icon 15 Awesome Hotels Near Cruise Terminals

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz June 14, 2022

1/16
Hotel Arts Barcelona, hotels in Barcelona, Barcelona hotels
Pool at the Hotel Arts Barcelona. (photo via Hotel Arts Barcelona)

Hotels Near Popular Cruise Terminals

While some travelers enjoy flying and embarking or disembarking on their cruise on the same day, others take it easier, flying in a day or a few days early and enjoying some pre-cruise resort life or an exploration of the city before heading onto their ship. Others enjoy spending a few days after their cruise recovering or extending the fun!

Whatever your cruise style, the cities from where you begin or end a cruise are just as worthy of exploration and enjoyment as the destinations you'll visit during your cruise. The hotels and resorts featured in this slideshow are only a few of the incredible accommodations located by cruise ports both near and far.

Scroll through this slideshow to discover fifteen incredible hotels and resorts near cruise terminals!

1/16

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States, Europe

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS