A Closer Look at Two Newer Hyatt/Playa Properties
Hotel & Resort Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Theresa Norton March 27, 2023
Photo Highlights of Newer All-Inclusive Resorts
TravelPulse recently visited two newer all-inclusive resorts operated by Hyatt Hotels Corp. and Playa Hotels & Resorts – the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, which opened in December 2022, and the all-ages Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, new in fall 2021. Here’s a quick look at some of the properties’ features.
For more information on Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva, Riviera Maya
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS