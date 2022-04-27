Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Wed April 27 2022

Lacey Pfalz April 27, 2022

Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel Drawing
Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel Drawing (Photo via Disney)

The Month's Biggest Hotel & Resort News

Hotels and resorts have been busy with news this April, from a new Toy Story-themed hotel in Tokyo's Disney Resort to Hyatt's termination of contracts in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and Club Med's new resort-specific sustainability initiatives. To check out the biggest hotel and resort news you might've missed this April, click through this slideshow.

