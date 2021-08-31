Last updated: 04:17 PM ET, Tue August 31 2021

gallery icon Discover Punta Cana Like a VIP With RIU Hotels & Resorts

Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke August 31, 2021

1/13
Couple cheers in the pool in Punta Cana
Couple cheers in the pool in Punta Cana. (photo courtesy of RIU Hotels & Resorts)

Punta Cana the All-Inclusive Way

The perfect getaway to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic starts with checking into the perfect hotel and resort. There are countless options in this tourist-friendly destination, sure, but one name stands outRIU Hotels & Resorts operates a half-dozen properties in the region appealing to guests of all ages with access to gorgeous beaches, expansive pools, world-class cuisine and amenities. Here's a taste of what you can expect. 

1/13

For more information on RIU Hotels & Resorts, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS