Last updated: 01:55 PM ET, Wed August 25 2021

gallery icon Dog Friendly Destinations and Hotels

Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman August 25, 2021

1/21
Dog on vacation.
PHOTO: Dog on vacation (photo courtesy damedeeso/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Bring Your Dog To These Hotels

One of the worst things about planning a trip is having to leave your four-legged friend behind. But there’s a growing number of dog-friendly hotels, which means you can bring "Fido" with you. Many even have options to give your pet the royal spa treatment during your stay or have special dog-friendly welcoming packages.

1/21

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS