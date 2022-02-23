Dreams Resorts Elevates Dining With New 'Foodie Explorers' Menu for Kids
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Patrick Clarke February 23, 2022
Introducing Foodie Explorers
Dreams Resorts & Spas by AMR Collection—the luxury family-friendly resort brand boasting more than two dozen properties across multiple beachfront destinations—recently launched an elevated, kid-friendly culinary offering that's now available for a limited time at select resorts in Mexico. The new menu series, "Foodie Explorers," was developed in collaboration between AMR Collection executive chefs and teen chef and TikTok star Eitan Bernath, who also serves as the principal culinary contributor on The Drew Barrymore Show.
