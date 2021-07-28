Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Wed July 28 2021

Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort
Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort. (photo courtesy of AMResorts)

New Options in Riviera Nayarit

Travelers are undoubtedly drawn to Mexican hotspots like Cancun and Los Cabos and for good reason, but Mexico's Riviera Nayarit region offers travelers all of the beauty, culture and luxury of these renowned destinations with an added layer of seclusion. This underrated region is blowing up in terms of development, and travelers won't want to miss out. Here's a look at some of the newest resort projects either open or in the works.

