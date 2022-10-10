Last updated: 03:26 PM ET, Mon October 10 2022

gallery icon Experience the TRS Cap Cana Hotel

Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Lacey Pfalz October 10, 2022

1/10
TRS Cap Cana Hotel, TRS Hotels, Palladium Hotel Group
Aerial view of the TRS Cap Cana Hotel. (photo via Palladium Hotel Group)

An Adults-Only Luxury Resort in Paradise...

Enter an adults-only paradise at the TRS Cap Cana Hotel, part of Palladium Hotel Group and located along the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic and located only a short drive away from the international airport. With butler service, a nearby award-winning golf course, a luxury spa and more, this resort is a great place for guests to enjoy reconnecting or celebrating milestone moments in their relationships, whether it be with a destination wedding or an anniversary trip. Read on to learn more about the resort. 

1/10

For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, Dominican Republic, Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS