Experience the TRS Cap Cana Hotel
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Lacey Pfalz October 10, 2022
An Adults-Only Luxury Resort in Paradise...
Enter an adults-only paradise at the TRS Cap Cana Hotel, part of Palladium Hotel Group and located along the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic and located only a short drive away from the international airport. With butler service, a nearby award-winning golf course, a luxury spa and more, this resort is a great place for guests to enjoy reconnecting or celebrating milestone moments in their relationships, whether it be with a destination wedding or an anniversary trip. Read on to learn more about the resort.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience Unparalleled Adults-Only Luxury at TRS Yucatan Hotel
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS