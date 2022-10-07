Last updated: 04:47 PM ET, Fri October 07 2022

gallery icon Experience Unparalleled Adults-Only Luxury at TRS Yucatan Hotel

Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Patrick Clarke October 07, 2022

1/8
Palladium Hotel Group, TRS Hotels, TRS Yucatan Hotel, all-inclusive resorts in Mexico
Aerial view of the TRS Yucatan Hotel. (photo via Palladium Hotel Group)

Find Your Happy Place at TRS Yucatan Hotel

One-of-a-kind adults-only bliss awaits guests staying at Palladium Hotel Group's five-star TRS Yucatan Hotel in the sun-drenched Mexican Caribbean. Located just 30 minutes from Playa del Carmen along Mexico's renowned Riviera Maya, this property is perfect for couples and groups seeking romance and good times as part of a private and personalized all-inclusive escape.

When they're not unwinding in their luxe modern suite, guests can lounge in the VIP beach area, sip exotic cocktails at the swim-up bar in the exclusive adults-only pool, lie back on the plush Balinese beds by the infinity pool, treat their taste buds at a plethora of a la carte restaurants or get their blood pumping while snorkeling, kayaking or even paddle surfing.

1/8

For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS