Experience Unparalleled Adults-Only Luxury at TRS Yucatan Hotel
Patrick Clarke October 07, 2022
Find Your Happy Place at TRS Yucatan Hotel
One-of-a-kind adults-only bliss awaits guests staying at Palladium Hotel Group's five-star TRS Yucatan Hotel in the sun-drenched Mexican Caribbean. Located just 30 minutes from Playa del Carmen along Mexico's renowned Riviera Maya, this property is perfect for couples and groups seeking romance and good times as part of a private and personalized all-inclusive escape.
When they're not unwinding in their luxe modern suite, guests can lounge in the VIP beach area, sip exotic cocktails at the swim-up bar in the exclusive adults-only pool, lie back on the plush Balinese beds by the infinity pool, treat their taste buds at a plethora of a la carte restaurants or get their blood pumping while snorkeling, kayaking or even paddle surfing.
