Getting To Know Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino
Hotel & Resort Dreams Resorts & Spas Patrick Clarke April 15, 2022
What's on Offer at Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
Nestled on the beaches of Piscadera Bay on the southern coast of the Caribbean island of Curacao, Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino by AMR Collection offers travelers an Unlimited-Luxury experience in a paradise unlike any other.
Conveniently located just minutes from Hato International Airport, the property features everything one could ever need for a dream vacation, including multiple white-sand beaches and pools, a robust selection of restaurants and bars, a fully-equipped spa and beauty salon, a sprawling casino, nearly 7,500 square feet of meeting and event space and world-class diving highlighted by a National Geographic and PADI-Certified in-house dive center.
What's more, the resort is closely located to the island's colorful capital city and UNESCO World Heritage Site of Willemstad as well as shopping and other notable attractions like the Seaquarium and Dolphin Encounter.
