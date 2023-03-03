Insider's Look at Sandals Royal Bahamian's Barefoot Cay
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Holly Johnson March 03, 2023
Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, Bahamas
While Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, Bahamas first opened its doors to guests back in 1981, the luxe adults-only property is hardly recognizable today. That's because, as of January 2022, the property had completed a $55 million renovation that updated and transformed the resort, including both accommodations and amenities.
Set upon 15 stunning acres of expertly manicured grounds, Sandals Royal Bahamian offers 404 rooms, including private and romantic suites for honeymooners, swim-up rooms with butler service and its famous one-bedroom butler suites with private pools or tranquility soaking tubs. Travelers who choose this resort will also find 10 exclusive restaurants with unique culinary styles, several swim-up bars and lounges and an updated "private island" the resort chose to brand as "Barefoot Cay."
If you're curious what a resort-style private island in the Bahamas might look like, or what kind of amenities you could find there, you're in for a treat. That's because the island features a lot more than you would expect for its size and location, including an expansive pool with a swim-up bar, a breezy outdoor location for its Red Lane Spa, romantic spots in the shade galore and incredibly clear blue waters that are ideal for snorkeling.
Read on to get an insider's look at Sandals Royal Bahamian's Barefoot Cay and everything it has to offer after the brand's top-to-bottom renovation.
