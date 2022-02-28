The Top February Hotel & Resort News
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz February 27, 2022
The Top Hotel and Resort News From February
News can be challenging to keep up with, so we compiled some of the biggest news about hotels and resorts around the world from February, so you can stay current on what matters most. From new hotels by big names like Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Four Seasons to sustainability efforts, like the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach's commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral certification and Hawaii's efforts to ban small plastic toiletries in hotels across the state and much more, 2022's shortest month has seen a good amount of big news in the hotel industry. Read on to catch up with the latest.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS