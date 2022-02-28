Last updated: 07:13 AM ET, Mon February 28 2022

gallery icon The Top February Hotel & Resort News

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz February 27, 2022

1/27
Four Seasons, Four Seasons Hotel Melbourne
Rendering of STH BNK, in which the Four Seasons Hotel Melbourne is located. (photo via Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts)

The Top Hotel and Resort News From February

News can be challenging to keep up with, so we compiled some of the biggest news about hotels and resorts around the world from February, so you can stay current on what matters most. From new hotels by big names like Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Four Seasons to sustainability efforts, like the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach's commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral certification and Hawaii's efforts to ban small plastic toiletries in hotels across the state and much more, 2022's shortest month has seen a good amount of big news in the hotel industry. Read on to catch up with the latest. 

1/27

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS