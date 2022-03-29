The World's Most Successful Hotel Chains
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke March 29, 2022
The Leading Hotel Brands Around the World
When it comes to booking a hotel for a significant stay travelers typically turn to a name that they know and or trust. While there is no shortage of top brands to choose from in 2022, a handful stands out above the rest. The travel experts at Bounce have ranked the world's most successful hotel chains based on average user ratings, popularity, availability, revenue and the number of five-star locations. Keep in mind that these rankings consider guest reviews from sites such as Bestcompany, Facebook and Trustpilot and looked at the number of annual worldwide Google searches from February 2021 to January 2022 for each hotel via Google Keyword Planner.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience South Florida Like a Local at Trump International Beach Resort
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS