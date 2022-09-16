Top Advisors Tee Off in Sandals Golf Tourney in Jamaica
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Theresa Norton September 15, 2022
Agents Return to Sandals Golf Event
Sandals' 18th Annual USA Travel Advisor Golf Tournament kicked off Saturday night with an outdoor dinner at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. After site inspections on Sunday, golfers teed off Monday and Tuesday morning at Sandals Golf & Country Club, playing an 18-hole scramble each day. Sister companies TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME were proud to serve as media sponsors for the event.
