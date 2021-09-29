Top Hotel Industry News From September
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz September 29, 2021
September's Top Hotel News
From Marriott deepening its pledge for more sustainable operations to new hotel and resort openings and even some holiday travel season predictions, September had its fair share of news, so we decided to give you a chance to catch up on this past month's biggest headlines.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS