Top Hotel & Resort News From 2022
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 29, 2022
The Most Important Hospitality Industry Stories of the Year
It's nearly the end of the year, and that means it's time to reflect upon the most memorable things that happened in 2022. From new brands to exciting new travel advisor incentive programs, hotels and resorts around the world really stepped it up this year for both travel advisors and travelers, leading with trends like pet-friendly travel, independent hotel brand expansions and expanding their ever-popular loyalty programs. Curious to see the biggest hotel and resort news of 2022? Read on to catch up and reflect on the year that was.
