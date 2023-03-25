Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Sat March 25 2023

gallery icon Top Hotel & Resort News From March

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 25, 2023

1/12
The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya
The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya. (photo via Marriott International)

The Biggest Hotel & Resorts News from March

March saw new resort openings and development plans in full force as the hotel and resort industry continues recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out what you might've missed in March right here, and don't forget to click the link provided in each slide to read the full story. Don't want to miss a beat? Register for our TravelPulse newsletter here. 

1/12

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS