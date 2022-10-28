Top Hotel & Resort News From October 2022
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz October 28, 2022
Catch up on the Biggest Hotel and Resort News from October, 2022
October announced upoming resort openings and new industry research that suggests that while hotel staffing shortages remain its biggest problem of the year, the industry is still reporting a strong recovery. Read the biggest hotel and resort news you might have missed in October, and click the link in each slide to read the full stories. Don't want to miss a beat? Register for our daily TravelPulse newsletter today!
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
The Cosmopolitan’s Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns This Holiday Season
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS