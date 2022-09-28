Last updated: 11:20 AM ET, Wed September 28 2022

gallery icon Top Hotel & Resort News from September 2022

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz September 28, 2022

1/19
Waldorf-Astoria Cancun, Mexico
Waldorf-Astoria Cancun. (Photo via Hilton)

September's Biggest Hotel and Resort News

September had its fair share of news from the hotel and resort industry this past month. From new openings, like the new Waldorf Astoria Cancun, to leadership changes at Apple Leisure Group and, even more thrilling, Hilton's new role as the official hotel partner of the new Voyager Starlab, September's news is quite interesting. Click through this slideshow to see the biggest hotel and resort news from September, and don't forget to click the links provided in each slide to read the full article. Don't want to miss a beat? Subscribe to our daily TravelPulse newsletter today!

1/19

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS