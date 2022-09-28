Top Hotel & Resort News from September 2022
September's Biggest Hotel and Resort News
September had its fair share of news from the hotel and resort industry this past month. From new openings, like the new Waldorf Astoria Cancun, to leadership changes at Apple Leisure Group and, even more thrilling, Hilton's new role as the official hotel partner of the new Voyager Starlab, September's news is quite interesting. Click through this slideshow to see the biggest hotel and resort news from September, and don't forget to click the links provided in each slide to read the full article. Don't want to miss a beat? Subscribe to our daily TravelPulse newsletter today!
