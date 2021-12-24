Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Fri December 24 2021

gallery icon Top Hotels and Resorts Opening in 2022

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 24, 2021

1/14
Banyan Tree, Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira, Mozambique resorts
Villa at the Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira. (photo via Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira)

Big Openings in 2022

It's the time of year when we're all ready to put the past behind us and start looking forward to the year to come. That includes all of the awesome resorts and hotels expected to open in 2022! Check out this slideshow to see only some of the amazing new hotels and resorts across the world that are opening in 2022. Who knows? You might just want to put some of these on your bucket list. 

1/14

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS