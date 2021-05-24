Last updated: 10:59 AM ET, Mon May 24 2021

gallery icon Travel Advisors’ Favorite Hotels and Resorts

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey May 23, 2021

1/16
Grand Opening Special: Up To 69% OFF ATELIER PLAYA MUJERES
Rendering of Pools at Atelier Playa Mujeres. (Courtesy of Atelier de Hoteles)

Hotel and Resort Recommendations

Who better to get hotel and resort recommendations from than a seasoned travel advisor. We asked agents to provide us with their personal top picks – and why they rate them as favorites.

Here’s what they had to say.

1/16

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS