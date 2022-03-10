Europe Travel Restrictions: An Updated Country by Country Guide
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz March 10, 2022
Pandemic entry requirements wane as war returns to Europe...
A lot has happened since the last update to this guide. The world reeled and rose up in support of Ukraine as Russia began its invasion. Pandemic entry requirements around the world, including in Europe, began loosening for what seems like the first time in a long time. The EU began recommending that fully vaccinated or boosted individuals should no longer have to adhere to testing requirements for entry into EU member states, with countries like France and Portugal following along with the recommendation.
Additionally, Ireland and Iceland have dropped all of their entry requirements and restrictions, two of the first to do so in Europe.
Visit our country-by-country guide for the current information about entry restrictions around Europe and beyond. Visit travel.state.gov to read more about entry requirements, travel advisories and more, or visit a specific country's tourism website to see the most detailed entry guidelines. Read on to learn about the rest of the new entry requirements for every European country.
