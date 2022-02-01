Europe Travel Restrictions: Updated Country by Country Guide
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz February 01, 2022
Europe's New Entry Requirements for Travelers
It's a new year, and with the changes brought by the spread of the Omicron variant come new or revised entry requirements, especially in Europe.
It's not all bad, though. The United Kingdom just recently dropped testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, while Norway eliminated its mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving from the United States. Most of Ireland's health restrictions have been lifted, too.
Several European countries have been changing their definitions of "fully vaccinated," these past two months, placing timestamps on when travelers can travel under the designation of "fully vaccinated" before having to get a booster shot, usually between six months to a year. Countries in Europe with the new booster requirement include Austria, Croatia, Greece, Iceland, France and more.
Visit our country-by-country guide for the current information about entry restrictions around Europe and beyond. Visit travel.state.gov to read more about entry requirements, travel advisories and more, or visit a specific country's tourism website to see the most detailed entry guidelines. Read on to learn about the rest of the new entry requirements for every European country.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Europe
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS