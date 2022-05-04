Europe Travel: Updated Entry Requirements For Every European Country
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz May 04, 2022
More Countries in Europe Reopen in Time for Summer Travel Boom
While Ireland and Iceland were some of the first countries in Europe to drop all of their entry requirements and restrictions a few months ago, more have followed suit this spring, including Switzerland, Greece and Italy as they prepare for what is expected to be a large tourist boom in Europe this summer.
Additionally, the CDC and the U.S. State Department lowered the risk levels of over 90 countries that had all been placed in the Level 4: Do Not Travel category for months due to COVID-19.
Visit our country-by-country guide for the current information about entry restrictions around Europe and beyond. Visit travel.state.gov to read more about entry requirements, travel advisories and more, or visit a specific country's tourism website to see the most detailed entry guidelines.
Read on to learn about the rest of the up-to-date entry requirements for every country in Europe.
