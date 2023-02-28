The Key Travel Advisories Announced in February
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke February 28, 2023
The Latest Travel Advisories Around the World
The shortest month of the year was a relatively quiet one for updated travel advisories. The U.S. State Department issued fewer than a dozen updates over the course of February with advisories ranging from Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions all the way to Level 4: Do Not Travel. The latest advisories cover countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East and warn travelers of a variety of potential threats, including armed conflict, crime, civil unrest, terrorism and wrongful detention, among others. If venturing abroad this spring, travelers will want to be aware of this most recent guidance. Here are some of the key travel advisories issued over the past month that you may have missed.
For more information on Sweden, Myanmar (Burma), United Arab Emirates, Russia, Israel
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS