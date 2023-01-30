The Key Travel Advisories Announced in January
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke January 30, 2023
The Latest Travel Advisories
The U.S. State Department opened the year by issuing at least a dozen different updated travel advisories for countries all around the world. The latest guidance ranges from Level 1: Excercise Normal Precautions to Level 4: Do Not Travel. As of January 30, Level 4 destinations include places like Iraq, Iran, Mali and Venezuela due to threats such as crime, kidnapping, terrorism and wrongful detentions, among others. Nonetheless, heading into February, the vast majority of countries around the world receive either a Level 1 or Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution travel advisory from the State Department, meaning travelers have plenty of choices in 2023. Here we'll catch you up on the most significant travel advisories issued over the past month.
