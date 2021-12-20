Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Mon December 20 2021

gallery icon A Travel Advisor's Guide To Becoming a La Colección Expert

Travel Agent La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Patrick Clarke December 20, 2021

1/7
Live Aqua Punta Cana
Live Aqua Punta Cana (photo via La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

Earn More by Becoming an Expert

The La Coleccion Expert program is just one of many award-winning courses available through Travel Agent Academy designed to educate and equip travel advisors with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to expand their expertise and ultimately boost their sales and grow their business. Enrolling is free and easy but read on to learn more about how it works and what awaits. 

1/7

For more information on La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Travel Agent Academy

For more Travel Agent News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS